EQS Group-Media / 2019-04-12 / 08:20 *São Paulo, Brazil, 12 April, 2019 - CEVA Logistics, one of the world's leading supply chain management companies, is further consolidating its partnership with Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA) in Brazil by renewing its existing business partnership with the awarding of additional four and a half year contract.* The partnership between CEVA and FCA has stretched across 21 years and includes aftermarket operations to service more than 500 Fiat dealers throughout Brazil. CEVA's services are concentrated at FCA's facility at Betim (MG) comprising a 98,000 sqm facility with a production capacity of 180,000 outbound lines per month. The renewed contract will be maintained for an additional four and a half years for both warehouse and outbound transportation. In addition to the renewal, CEVA has been awarded additional business, including outbound transportation for the south region in Brazil. To successfully fulfil this renewed and extended contract, CEVA will employ a team of more than 450 people. "We have created a compelling solution for FCA and its dealer network. It is a great honour to continue expanding our partnership with such a strategic customer. The outcome of these negotiations is the result of our commitment to consistently delivering operational excellence and continuous improvement to FCA. It also reinforces our presence in aftermarket solutions related to the automotive sector," explains Daniel Cortazzo, Senior Manager Business Development for Automotive and Industrial sectors at CEVA in Brazil. FCA designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles and related parts and services, components and production systems worldwide through 159 manufacturing facilities, 87 R&D centers, dealers and distributors in more than 140 countries. Its stable of brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Ram, Maserati and Mopar, the parts and service brand. FCA represents 17.5% of total national vehicles market in Brazil. *For additional information please contact: * *Investors:* Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 *Media:* Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0052 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 *CEVA - Making business flow* CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com [1]. Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG Key word(s): Special Topics End of Corporate News 798959 2019-04-12 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7003b4a5222aa3f86bea6b061249e50c&application_id=798959&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

