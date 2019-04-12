sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

99,80  Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 727650 ISIN: DE0007276503 Ticker-Symbol: YSN 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,01
101,49
10:31
100,00
101,50
10:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG99,800,00 %