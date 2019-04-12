Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 2018 FY Results Webcast Details 12-Apr-2019 / 11:16 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. WEBCAST TO DISCUSS FY 2018 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Date: Friday, April 26, 2019 Time: 1.00 PM (MOSCOW) / 11.00 AM (London) Speaker: Inna Kelekhsaeva - Deputy Head of Capital markets Q&A session: Kirill Molchanov - First Deputy General Director and Co-Founder Alexander Rybin - Head of Capital markets To participate in the conference call, please dial in: Russia Local: +7 495 646 9315 UK Local: +44 207 194 3759 UK Toll Free: 0800 376 6183 US Local: +1 646 722 4916 US Toll Free: +1 844 286 0643 Conference ID: 62266395# Title: HMS Group FY 2018 IFRS results Webcast meeting: To access the live event, click on the link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/hmsgroup20190426 [1] Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prio r to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available. We will share materials on HMS' investor website [2] ahead of the webcast. Contacts: Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru [3] ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8189 EQS News ID: 799375 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=83bb593d5486bb8cf82e334712091a6f&application_id=799375&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb222c7071d1e168f09764035d7663e7&application_id=799375&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: mailto:ir@hms.ru'subject=Re%20conf%20call

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2019 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)