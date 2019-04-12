Shanghai International Baby Photo Expo to be held in July 2019

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai International Baby Photo Expo 2019 (Autumn), will take place fromJuly 10-12, 2019 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). The show is expected to attract over 200 competitive exhibitors, including an increasing number of international brands, and 50,000 trade visitors, coming from 48 countries and regions, gathering at its 30,000 square meter exhibition space.

Held twice a year, the event is committed to building a global one-stop trading platform for the maternity, infant and children photography industry.

At the show, you will get inspired by the well-designed products, be immersed in the latest innovations and technologies, and meet your future business partners in the industry.

The event will showcase cutting-edge products and the latest trends in the industry, including baby- and family-themed photoshoots, baby photo clothes and accessories, maternity clothes and maternity photography, photo albums & frames, photographic and imaging output equipment, baby photography backdrop, etc.

The industry-leading event will also provide opportunities to build relationships and grow your business through various activities, including seminars, fashion shows and launch of new products and services. With the development of domestic and international industries, the event has seen rapid growth in recent years.

The event will be held concurrently with China Wedding Expo and Photo & Imaging Shanghai. We sincerely invite you to join us in July, 2019 in Shanghai!

Exhibition Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: No.333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District, Shanghai (North Entrance)

No. 1888 Zhuguang Rd, Qingpu District, Shanghai (West Entrance)

Website: www.babyphotoexpo.com