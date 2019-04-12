sprite-preloader
AroCell AB: AroCell's 2018 Annual Report published

AroCell today announces that the Annual Report for 2018 is now available on the company's website:www.arocell.com.

The Annual report is available on the following link: arocell.com/årsredovisning-2018

The report is available in Swedish only.

This information was submitted for publication through the agency of Michael Brobjer, April 12, 2019 at 11:30.

For more information:
Michael Brobjer, CEO
Telephone: +46

About AroCell

AroCell AB, +46 (0)8 121 576 90.
For more information; www.arocell.com

Attachment

  • Annual report ENG PM 2019-04-12 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3506e5ed-f695-4eab-81d4-02e0283ea25b)

