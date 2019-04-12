Huangling Sets the benchmark of Chinese Flower Town

HUANGLING, China, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huangling, one of China's most beautiful countryside villages located in Wuyuan County, is upgrading its Flower Town program by introducing an all-season flower-viewing tour to visitors. The new tour will highlight the fusion of local ecological systems and the 580-year-old rural setting, bringing a floral lifestyle experience to people from around the world.

"The Flower Town is a key project in our plan to introduce every aspect of Huangling to visitors, in addition to Wuyuan's already well-known rapeseed flowers which paint the town yellow," said Wu Xiangyang, CEO of Wuyuan Rural Culture Development Co., Ltd. "The new tour will add more colors to visitors' experiences and allow them to enjoy the pastoral blossoms in the fields and hillside terraces not only in the early spring but at all times of the year."

The new tour will show travelers magnolia and peach blooming alongside the unrivaled views of rapeseed flowers against the elegant backdrop of Hui style buildings. The all-season floral tour then highlights the blushing 500-metre cherry blossom viewing lane after the stunning white pear flowers. Other highlights include fields filled with crape myrtle, peony, plum, chrysanthemum and bougainvillea, which each paint the town different colors in different seasons.

Stunning arrangements of pansies and morning glory have also been introduced to the ancient, 300-meter-long Tianjie Street, the central axis that takes visitors up along rooftops and down the hillside.

The decorations will shift throughout the year, including near harvest season, following the unique local folk tradition of shaiqiu, or "crops dried in mid-air," as villagers sun-dry their harvests and produce like hot chili peppers, pumpkin slices and chrysanthemum flowers in bamboo baskets on roofs across the village to preserve them.

About Huangling

Located in Wuyuan County, Jiangxi Province, China, Huangling attracts visitors from all over the world. The quaint and elegant village has preserved and maintained its ancient Hui style architecture and offers an authentic Chinese countryside travel experience. Praised as the most beautiful countryside in China, the unique view of shaiqiu can only be found in Huangling, where baskets of colorful harvests bask in the sunshine.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870882/Huangling_2019_Flower_Town.jpg