Today's Solpod launch Down Under could be a potential game changer for commercial solar. Substantially funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency and supported by energy retailer ERM Power, the product will be trialed across 25 shopping centers and New South Wales government sites.From pv magazine Australia. "The inability to relocate traditional solar arrays once they are installed has been a major barrier to solar investment in some of our property assets," said Steve Ford, head of sustainability and energy at GPT Group, which owns and manages a $24 billion portfolio of Australian commercial ...

