With the disposal of Ad Intel completed, Ebiquity is now focused on building its business as an independent adviser to global advertisers on measuring and optimising their media spend. The recently strengthened management team aims to improve margins from FY18 levels, but the need to adjust overheads to suit the size of the continuing operations will weigh on current year profitability. The unbundling should, however, set up the group for stronger progress thereafter. The balance sheet is significantly stronger, yet the rating is not recognising the improved investment case.

