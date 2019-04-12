OKEx Announces Second Token Sale in April

VALLETTA, Malta, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx, committed to providing a fair and transparent trading environment, announces to improve the token sale rules in view of the overwhelming responses from the 1st token sale and to welcome any feedback regarding OK Jumpstart from social media channels.

OK Jumpstart is all set to continue to incubate high-quality blockchain projects. The 2nd token sale project will soon be launched and the token sale rules will be enhanced by end of April 2019.

Users are encouraged to visit OKEx Twitter and share their suggestions on how to improve OK Jumpstart Token Sale Rules. As a token of appreciation, the 5 best comments will be rewarded 10 USDT each on 18 April 2019.

To share suggestions, please visit this Twitter's post.

https://support.okex.com/hc/en-us/articles/360026579132

