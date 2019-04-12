SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne enters the CBD Wellness Market by partnering with Signature Devices (SDVI) creator of the world's first 120mg CBD patch

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE: SPO) (Frankfurt: 5SO), the company that makes small brands BIG through large, engaged, authentic communities of micro-influencers that buy and support the brands they love, announces Nano 101, a subsidiary of Signature Devices, Inc. (SDVI), has entered into a Brand Development Agreement for SPO to build a direct to consumer marketplace for their "World's First 120mg CBD Patch".

"We believe that influencer marketing will be the strategy of choice for the CBD market and the SponsorCoin platform has the potential to quickly establish Nano 101 as the definitive market leader", states Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne Inc. "Integrating the SponsorCoin platform into their existing Shopify site will take a very short time to launch the initial influencer campaign".

"Our flagship 120mg CBD patch was launched last year, and the market response was fantastic, we are now ready to scale the business nationally", states Ray Khan, CEO of Nano 101 Inc. "Using the SponsorCoin platform will give us national scale overnight and direct to the consumer is the only way to optimize margins and earnings for our company".

Nano 101 is all about improving lives by developing advanced patch systems and alternative remedies with minimal side effects. After treating thousands of patients with various issues the physicians who helped found Nano101 have seen first-hand the benefits of CBD. The power of various hemp related products especially CBD in the treatment and alleviation of different medical symptoms and issues has shown great results. As hemp related products become accepted, and the worries about the legality of CBD and Hemp related products has mitigated, Nano 101 is poised to bring forth cutting edge breakthrough patch therapeutics based off CBD and Hemp oil that Nano 101 has extracted and refined using its proprietary processes.

About Nano 101

At Nano101, we believe in the power of alternative hemp-based therapeutics. Our mission is to create Hemp and CBD oil-based patch systems that are more effective than traditional oral based products such as edibles or orals. Our products contain 0% THC and are CBD only patches so you will experience the FULL effects without the psychoactive effects of THC (cannabis)! With our patent-pending extraction and refinement process, we can extract the dry equivalent weight of 120 mg CBD onto each of our revolutionary patches. The infused CBD retains its FULL potency and therapeutic effect. Based in Irvine, California, Nano 101, a subsidiary of Signature Devices Inc. (SDVI), was founded by a diverse set of individuals, including physicians, clinical researchers, naturopaths and botanists, who all have had a strong history and interest in hemp-based therapeutics. The goal of the company has been to combine the latest hemp-based therapeutics with the latest topical delivery systems.

Shopify Site: https://nanocbdplus.com/

About SponsorsOne

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through storytelling and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of micro-influencers within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods.

