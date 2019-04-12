News Release

Lubrizol Showcases Renewable-Sourced Estane 3D ECO TPU for 3D Printing at RAPID + TCT 2019

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its Lubrizol Engineered Materials business will showcase its specialty materials for 3D Printing (3DP) technologies along with the latest product release Estane 3D ECO TPU: a renewable-sourced grade with over 30% bio-based** content in booth #133 at RAPID + TCT from May 21-23, 2019 in Detroit, MI.

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers has launched Estane 3D TPU F95A-030 BR ECO, a UV-stabilized thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), with shore 95A hardness, that is processed by Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF). It provides a differentiated value proposition for designers looking for a high-performing polymer that shows improved flexibility, thin walls, high transparency and superior layer-to-layer bonding performance. The new grade complements the existing commercial Estane 3D TPU portfolio that has grown after close collaboration with customers to cover a broad range of 3DP applications in automotive, dental, sports and industrial sectors.

David Pascual, global 3DP marketing manager, says, "Estane 3D ECO TPU is part of our strategy to build our FFF portfolio based upon customer and market requirements, ensuring same or superior level of properties both for prototype and mass production opportunities, along with the renewability feature." Pascual adds, "Results are overwhelming, and we will continue to strive to increase our polymer portfolio for 3D printing."

In addition to new FFF grades, Lubrizol is working on a full range of TPU solutions suitable for different 3DP technologies such as Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), High Speed Sintering (HSS) and HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF).

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

With more than 60 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based**, recyclable*, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com)

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

**Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

