New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2019) - NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) (the "Company" or "NexTech") is excited to announce the formation of AR Studios in Hollywood, California. The studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using augmented reality as the primary display platform.

Heading up AR Studios is Paul Duffy, inventor of the human hologram and President of NexTech AR Solutions. Advising the AR Studio team is Barry Sandrew, Ph.D., a visual effects pioneer and serial entrepreneur who invented digital colorization of black and white movies, as well as a process for converting 2D feature films to 3D.

"NexTech is building an innovative concept for immersive entertainment that I've been waiting over five years to materialize. Within AR Studios the technology, talent, and opportunity to create this new form of storytelling have converged into what promises to become a game changing entertainment venue," said Dr. Sandrew.

"AR Studios might be the most exciting and important work we do at NexTech as we are creating a new mass medium which will change the viewing experience of content forever. Being able to see a volumetric 3D human in your house, or anywhere for that matter, changes everything from entertainment to education, medicine, advertising and even gaming. The NexTech engineering teams in Dallas and Austin are building out the software that will drive both AR content creation and its distribution," said Paul Duffy, President of NexTech.

AR Studios represents a new and exciting vertical for NexTech, which is best known for its 'full funnel' end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, 'Try it On' technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and 'one click buy.' The platform is affordable, scalable, customizable, and most importantly, easy to integrate within an existing web interface, making NexTech one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista.

Gartner reports 100 million consumers will shop in augmented reality online and in-store by 2020. NexTech is rapidly signing up customers and building out its AR and AI eCommerce offerings, which include using AI to create a guided and knowledgeable curator that can be programed to be used across all commerce.

