Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho - Buenos Aires Receives First International Press After Being Highlighted in Vogue Italia

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc (OTCQB: VINO), a collection of luxury assets, real estate holdings and premium wines based in Argentina, today announced that its emerging fashion brand, Gaucho - Buenos Aires, has been featured in Vogue Italia. Vogue is a fashion and lifestyle magazine covering many topics including fashion, beauty, culture, living, and runway.

The news article highlights Gaucho's three talented designers that stood out with their original concepts at Designers Buenos Aires fashion week, one of Argentina's most important fashion showcases, which took please at Tattersall De Palermo, on March 18, 2019. Gaucho - Buenos Aires debuted its Fall/Winter Collection to fashion industry media at the event. Gaucho - Buenos Aires serves as a platform for talented young designers in an overarching effort to support the imaginative expression of previously stifled Argentine youth. The brand has handpicked some of the best upcoming talent in Buenos Aires to serve on its fashion design team, including Santiago Gallo (Creative Director), Carmen Vils (Pret a Porte Design Assistant), and Guido Spangenberg (Leather Accessories Designer).

Gaucho - Buenos Aires embodies the spirit of Argentina -- its grand history, its folklore and its revival as a global center of luxury. Inspired by the sophisticated elegance of the great European maisons, Gaucho - Buenos Aires is also rooted in the traditions of native, nomadic culture. With its ambitious couture, ready-to-wear and high-street fashion offering, this is the brand in which Argentine luxury finds its contemporary expression. (www.GauchoBuenosAires.com)

"The press surrounding Gaucho - Buenos Aires in these early stages of development has been quite special," said Scott Mathis, CEO and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "After hearing the news of our appearance in Vogue Italia, as well as our recent appearance on the cover of the first ever edition of Marie Claire Argentina, we couldn't be more excited about the early press we are receiving. In the months leading up to our international debut, we hope to be able to leverage all things positive in regards to press, social media presence, and fashion reviews like the one in Vogue Italia in order to better position ourselves for success."

Please visit GauchoBuenosAires.com and follow us on Instagram @gauchobuenosaires today to sign up for insider fashion news, behind-the-brand stories, exclusive invitations, and special access to wait lists and pre-ordering.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings' (formerly Algodon Group) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. With our proprietary collection of wine, hospitality, fashion brands, and real estate holdings as a foundation, we seek to build our luxury brands of Gaucho - Buenos Aires and ALGODON, brands of prestige, distinction and elegance. We begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of Algodon's award-wining wines, which serve as our ambassador for our luxury lifestyle properties and other real estate assets. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our brand and real estate holdings. Algodon's luxury assets are currently concentrated in Argentina, which we believe represents one of the most undervalued investment sectors in the world today. For more information, please visit www.gauchogroupholdings.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," " will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2018. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Gaucho Group Holdings. Gaucho Group Holdings disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

CONTACT:

Media and Investor Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, INC.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@algodongroup.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541759/Gaucho--Buenos-Aires-Receives-First-International-Press-After-Being-Highlighted-in-Vogue-Italia