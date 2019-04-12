The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 16 April 2019 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0060252690 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Pandora ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 110,029,003 shares (DKK 110,029,003) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 10,029,003 shares (DKK 10,029,003) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 100,000,000 shares (DKK 100,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PNDORA ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 77855 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=719359