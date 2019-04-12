NovaBelle Cream is Featured in a Positive Review on eTopical.com

NovaBelle Cream Was Designed to Help Eliminate the Appearance of Wrinkles and Dark Circles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / The founders of NovaBelle are pleased to announce that their NovaBelle Cream was recently featured in a highly positive review on eTopical.com.

To read the review in its entirety and learn more about NovaBelle Cream, please check out http://www.etopical.com/novabelle-cream-100-honest-truth-on-this-new-skin-care-cream/.

As the reviewer noted in the article, she was inspired to give NovaBelle Cream a try after reading other positive reviews online. Now, three months after starting to use the cream, the reviewer said she is ready to share her feelings about NovaBelle Cream with her audience.

"This cream is pretty easy to use, and the ingredients in the cream are relatively straightforward as well," she noted, adding that after the first week of using NovaBelle Cream, she was pleasantly surprised to see that she was no longer having issues with dark circles under her eyes.

"The next thing to go was the fine lines on my face."

While the reviewer was concerned that she might have a reaction to the cream-as she has had with other face creams in the past-this did not happen with NovaBelle.

"There are certain facial creams out there that do dry out faces and make it very difficult to use even though it is helping. I have no problem using this on a daily basis, and the results are icing on the cake," she wrote.

The reviewer was also impressed with the ingredients that make up NovaBelle Cream, including collagen, aloe vera and retinol. While all of them can help with the overall look and feel of a person's face, she noted that collagen is probably the chief ingredient that helps the skin to look and feel younger, so quickly.

Overall, the reviewer noted, she is extremely pleased with her experience with NovaBelle Cream. She did not find any "true negatives" about the cream, and she likes the way people can give it a try for $4.99.

"With a better looking face, I no longer feel stressed. It is just one of those byproducts of seeing results on a consistent basis. That is why I can't say enough positive things about NovaBelle Cream at this point," the reviewer concluded.

About NovaBelle:

NovaBelle, founded by a team of industry experts, is a premiere age defying moisturizer that can help women eliminate the appearance of dark circles, wrinkles, and counter the effects of stress. Learn more about NovaBelle by visiting their official website at https://www.trynovabellecream.com/.

Contact:

Annie Park

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: NovaBelle

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541799/NovaBelle-Cream-is-Featured-in-a-Positive-Review-on-eTopicalcom