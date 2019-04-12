Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Announces WallaBee App Update Focusing on New Player Onboarding

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has released a new update to the WallaBee application. In connection with a rebranding effort, version 2.2.6 of the collecting game is now available on iOS and Android Devices.

The app's re-design reflects the branding style of the new WallaBee logo, which was released last month. All of the brilliant Set Icon artwork has been updated to a wonderful flat style, along with some icon touch-ups on the player profile page. This rebranding, alongside some new organizational shifts within the game, is part of a larger effort to make WallaBee more welcoming to new players.

"A big goal of this update focuses on new player onboarding, specifically in regards to the item organization," said Robbie McGuire, WallaBee Product Manager. "A common issue that newer players have is the sheer amount of items there are to collect. It can be really intimidating with thousands of items available."

In order to help improve app performance and ease newer players into collecting, the WallaBee team has introduced "generations" to better organize items. With this update, each generation contains 50 sets of items, based on when the sets were released. This new organizational feature is also available on the WallaBee website and the third party tool ItemBrowser .

Another key feature in the latest update is a new approach to the organization of items that were previously known on the player profile page as "Branded," "Wallagraphic," and "Unique." A new section called "Collectibles" has been added to the profile tab to hold all items in WallaBee that don't fit into an officially released set. While all WallaBee Sets have a circular icon, all Collectibles will have a star-shaped icon. For more of a breakdown of the various new categories visit the WallaBee Blog .

Containing more than 2,200 beautifully crafted items to collect in over 170 sets, WallaBee is a virtual card-collecting game that incorporates real-world locations where players can forage. When players reach a distinct GPS marker they can earn Set Items, Honeycombs and more. With a worldwide community and new items released regularly, players must forage, mix, and trade to acquire new items and complete sets. For more information on WallaBee visit https://www.wallabeegame.com/ .

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

