Entertainment One (eOne) has announced the acquisition of Audio Network for £165m (cash-free, debt-free basis) alongside a share placing at 450p to raise c £130m. Audio Network's business model meshes very neatly with eOne's, adding both music resource and a substantial recurring revenue base while giving the group's existing artists and catalogue new revenue-generating opportunities. The purchase price represents 15x LTM reported EBITDA and management indicates the deal would be earnings enhancing in its first year (FY20).

