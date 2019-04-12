Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.: Update on the de-listing and listing 12-Apr-2019 / 14:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014). 12 April 2019 BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Further Information on admission to the Emerging Companies Market ("ECM") of the Cyprus Stock Exchange ("CSE") and de-listing from the London Stock Exchange Admission to the ECM of the CSE The Company is pleased to announce that the first day of dealings in the Company's Shares on the ECM of the CSE will be 18 April 2019 following delisting from the London Stock Exchange at 8am on 18 April 2019. The ECM is a Multilateral Trading Facility of the CSE - the Company's share price information and other regulatory information will be able to be found in English on the CSE website at http://www.cse.com.cy/en-GB/non-regulated-market/listing/listed-companies/ [1] once listing occurs. The Company's ticker on the CSE will be BCRE and its ISIN will remain unchanged as NL0010763611. The Company's arrangements with its Depositary Registrar, LINK Asset Services, are unchanged and shareholders will continue to hold their interests in CREST or certificated form as before. Shareholders can trade on-market via the Company's CSE Broker, EGR Broking Limited, or any CSE Member Firm. However, shareholders should appreciate that trades on the ECM are on a matched bargain basis and there is no system of market-makers. EGR Broking, which also acts as Clearing Agent for the Company's Securities, has prepared a guidance note on how to trade BCRE securities on the CSE which is set out in the Appendix to this announcement. Shareholders or their brokers or custodians who require further assistance can contact EGR on its dealing line +44 203 697 9490 or by emailing dealers@egrbroking.com. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 EGR Broking Limited Jonathan Hall Louisa Klouda +44 203 697 9495 Novella Communications Tim Robertson Toby Andrews +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates an international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company's main offices and teams are in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. APPENDIX How to trade Securities on the CSE Anyone wishing to undertake on-market transactions in securities admitted to trading on the CSE with holdings in CREST, should follow the instructions below: ? Contact your broker and provide them with the details of the order you wish to place. Your broker will need to contact the Company's CSE Broker, EGR Broking Limited, or any CSE Member Firm. EGR Broking is BCRE's CSE Broker and the only UK Broker that is a member of the CSE able to provide on market broking, dealing and trade reporting services for clients, including acting as a clearing agent. ? There are NO market makers available on the CSE, and all transactions are placed on a matched-bargain basis. Your order will only be matched when there is a willing buyer/seller the other side. ? Prices of securities are available at all times on the CSE Website (http://www.cse.com.cy/en-GB/non-regulated-market/market-indices/current-p rices/stocks-performance/ [2]) or can be quoted by EGR Broking or any other CSE Member. Anyone wishing to undertake on-market transactions in securities admitted to trading on the ECM of the CSE with holdings in certificated form, should proceed to do the following: ? Contact BCRE to proceed to dematerialise your holdings. BCRE will provide you with a Deed to sign, and arrange dematerialisation of your securities into CREST which can subsequently be held with any UK Custodian with CREST membership. EGR Broking also offers individual brokerage accounts within CREST. ? Once your holdings are held within CREST, you are now able to trade them on-market by directly contacting EGR Broking or a CSE Member firm or asking your broker to do so. The process from here-on is the same as noted above for someone with CREST Holdings. Notes for UK Brokers: Companies admitted to trading on the CSE that hold the Registry outside of the Cyprus Central Securities Depositary are required to appoint a CSE Approved Clearing Agent to report settlement of on-market trades in CREST. EGR Broking is an approved Clearing Agent by the CSE and has been appointed by BCRE to act on their behalf. Please contact EGR Broking for further instructions on your responsibilities for settlement reporting after placing an on-market trade with a Member Firm. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Update on the de-listing and listing Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EMAMDKWHRN [3] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. 