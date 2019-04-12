The global ceramic adhesives market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The global ceramic adhesives market will post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ceramic adhesives are extensively being used in the construction industry for the installation of roofing, flooring, and wall coverings. With the ongoing increase in infrastructure development projects such as high-speed rail tracks, roads, airports, and nuclear plants, there is a high demand for ceramic adhesives. Also, the increase in the number of residential housing, theme parks, hotels, and other commercial centers in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil will lead to a rise in consumption of ceramic adhesives.

As per Technavio, the shift toward environment-friendly and green products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global ceramic adhesives market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global ceramic adhesives market: Shift toward environment-friendly and green products

The demand for environment-friendly ceramic adhesives is increasing significantly in developed countries such as Canada, the US, and Germany. Eco-friendly dispersions, resins, and adhesives are mainly used in tile flooring and other applications to bind ceramic products. They are free from solvents or hydrocarbons, which are harmful to human beings and the environment. Also, organic adhesives are also gaining popularity in developing countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia. For instance, MAPEI S.p.A offers eco-friendly adhesives tested by qualified international institutes such as the German Institute TFI for the building and construction sector. Such initiatives from leading vendors will increase the consumption rate of ceramic adhesives.

"Ceramic adhesives offer various advantages such as high melting point, lightweight, exceptional insulation, excellent hardness level, and great corrosion and oxidation resistance. They are popular as they ensure faster cure time, easy setting, superior heat protection, and extremely long service lifetime. Such advantages and superior qualities of ceramic adhesives will increase their adoption during the forecast period," says an analyst at Technavio.

Global ceramic adhesives market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ceramic adhesives market by application (building and construction, dental, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The building and construction segment held the largest ceramic adhesives market share in 2018. This is mainly due to the growing use of ceramic adhesives in interior decoration applications in the residential sector and in commercial applications such as building railway platforms, swimming pools, airports, and outdoor areas.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 32%, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The dominant market share of APAC can be attributed to a large number of building and construction activities undertaken by the government for infrastructural development.

