The global coal to liquid (CTL) market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005015/en/

The global coal to liquid (CTL) market will post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising concern regarding the amount of CO2 emissions, resulting from various economic activities has led governments across the world to undertake various initiatives to curb the growing CO2 emissions. The decarbonization of the transportation, petrochemical, and chemical sectors will augment the adoption of CTL during the forecast period. This is because CTL is a cleaner alternative, with virtually zero emissions of hazardous air pollutants, criteria pollutants, and mercury. Therefore, the rising need for clean fuel and environmental benefits of using CTL will boost market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, technological developments will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global coal to liquid (CTL) market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global coal to liquid (CTL) market: Technological developments

The development of CTL plants involves high capital costs and these plants release CO2 that has been adversely impacting the environment. As a result, companies are carrying out various technological developments to make CTL plants economically feasible and environmentally friendly. The primary focus is on the development of small-scale modular CTL plants that will reduce costs through the principle of mass production. Modular systems can take advantage of the improvised reactor designs, reaction intensification, advanced manufacturing methods for cost reduction and performance boost. Such technological developments will allow the plant owners to reduce the capital cost incurred for the building of CTL plants.

"The consumption rate of liquid fuel has been increasing significantly owing to the economic growth of developing countries such as India and China, and the rapid urbanization and industrialization across the world. The transportation sector mainly drives the use of liquid fuels because of the growth in disposable income. Coal contributes significantly to fulfilling the demand for liquid fuels as it can be converted into liquid fuels such as diesel. Thus, the rising consumption of liquid fuels will drive the growth of the CTL market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global coal to liquid (CTL) market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global coal to liquid (CTL) market by product (liquid fuels and chemicals) and geographic regions (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

The liquid fuels segment held the largest coal to liquid (CTL) market share in 2018. The growth of the liquid fuels segment can be attributed to the growing measures undertaken across the world to curb carbon emissions from the transportation sector.

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas, and EMEA respectively. In 2018, the major revenue-contributing countries to the market in APAC were China, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The market in APAC is mainly driven by significant coal production in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005015/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com