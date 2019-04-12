Den 11 april 2019 offentliggjorde Oscar Properties Holding AB ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med Bolagets årsredovisning för 2018, med information i tillhörande revisionsberättelse om väsentliga osäkerhetsfaktorer avseende antagandet om Bolagets fortsatta drift. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag observationsnoteras om det föreligger någon omständighet som föranleder en väsentlig osäkerhet avseende emittenten. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att stamaktierna (OP, ISIN-kod SE0005095601, orderboks-ID 099753), preferensaktierna (OP PREF, ISIN-kod SE0006992335, orderboks-ID 109238 och OP PREFB, ISIN-kod SE0008041248, orderboks-ID 121882) samt obligationerna (Oscar Senior Unsecured Bond 2019, OP_001, ISIN-kod SE0005936390) i Oscar Properties Holding AB ska observationsnoteras. On April 11, 2019, Oscar Properties Holding AB (the "Company") issued a press release with the Company's annual report for 2018, with information in the associated audit report on significant uncertainties regarding the assumption of the Company going concern. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the ordinary shares (OP, ISIN code SE0005095601, order book ID 099753), preference shares (OP PREF, ISIN code SE0006992335, order book ID 109238 and OP PREFB, ISIN code SE0008041248, order book ID 121882) and bonds (Oscar Senior Unsecured Bond 2019, OP_001, ISIN code SE0005936390) in Oscar Properties Holding AB shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Tobias Ställborn eller Karin Ydén, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB