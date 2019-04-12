The global cold-pressed juices market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Traditional juices are subjected to heat during their preparation, which results in the loss of nutrients. Cold-pressed juices retain all the nutrients and thus help boost immunity and health, detox the body, and fight toxins. They are richer in minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients than regular juices as they are not subjected to heat during preparation. Cold-pressed juices are also increasingly being used for body cleansing as they lessen the energy required for the breakdown of food. Thus, the various health benefits that cold-pressed juices have over the traditional juice will help in increasing their sales during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, growing preference for clean-labeled juices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global cold-pressed juices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global cold-pressed juices market: Growing preferences for clean-labeled cold-presses juices

The demand for clean-labeled products is increasing at a rapid pace as it ensures that the products are free from artificial ingredients and preservatives and are produced using nutritious ingredients. As a result, many producers have started to focus on the clean label trend to increase the sales of their products and enhance their market presence. Various organizations offer clean label certification, based on different verification processes laid down by them. For instance, Go Clean Label, offers the clean label certification seal for retail and food service products. The increasing demand for clean labeled cold-pressed juices will help in the growth of global cold-pressed juices market during the forecast period.

"The number of cold-pressed juice bars offering cold-pressed juices is increasing significantly across the world, especially in countries such as the US, the UK, India, and China. For instance, in June 2018, RAWPRESSERY announced its plan to open about 4,000 points of sales (POS) in India within the next year. The rise in the number of cold-pressed juice bars will lead to easy availability which will lead to increased awareness and adoption of the products," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global cold-pressed juices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cold-pressed juices market by product (organic cold-pressed juices and conventional cold-pressed juices), type (cold-pressed fruit and vegetable blend juices, cold-pressed fruit juices, and cold-pressed vegetable juices) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The cold-pressed fruit and vegetable blend juices segment held the largest cold-pressed juices market share in 2018. The demand for these juices in increasing due to the growing health awareness among consumers, along with product innovations and new product launches.

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The market in North America is driven by the high demand for healthy beverages that contain no added sugar and artificial preservatives in the region.

