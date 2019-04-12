Bionovate Technologies, Corp: Bionovate Technologies Corp Acquires Ovarian Tumor Imaging Patent

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / Bionovate Technologies, Corp. (OTCPK: BIIO ) ("the Company") today announced that during the last fiscal year's reporting period, it acquired a patent (number 6858007) from Ramot University in Tel Aviv, Israel as part of the company's strategy to develop non-invasive cancer imaging and identification systems.

The patent's title is: Method and system for automatic classification and quantative evaluation of adnexal masses based on cross-sectional or projectional images of theadnex .

This patent is a result of extensive work by Dr. Solange Akselrod, Dr. Ron Tepper and Dr. Yair Zimmer's work at the Ramot University.

It specifically targets the identification of ovarian masses which is a common phenomenon among women of all ages.

About Ovarian Tumor Detection

The necessity to find an efficient way for classifying ovarian masses and detecting malignant tumors is evident, especially considering the high mortality rate due to ovarian cancer and the difficulty in detecting a tumor in the early stages of the disease. In order to quantitatively assess the malignancy of an ovarian pathology, it is common to score several properties of the ovarian mass (obtained from ultrasound images) according to a pre-determined table, and to use the resulting value for classification. Currently, no existing scoring system is based on either automatic or semi-automatic image analysis.

Major types of ovarian masses: Cysts are the most common ovarian pathology. Most of them are benign, however, some cysts are malignant. An ovarian cyst is formed when part of the ovary is filled with fluid while the ovarian tissue is compressed to the remaining volume. Since the fluid within the cyst is not echogenic, while the ovarian tissue is echogenic, the cyst in its simplest form appears in an ultrasound image as a dark region encircled by bright pixels. Cysts, however, are usually more complicated and are typically characterized by several features making them harder to accurately detect.

About Ramot at Tel Aviv University

Tel Aviv University is a research university in Tel Aviv, Israel. With over 30,000 students, the University is the largest in the country.

About Bionovate Technologies Corp.

Bionovate Technologies Corp is a company focused on the acquisition and development of technologies based on protected and wholly-owned IP in the medical devices sector.

