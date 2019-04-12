The global critical care ventilators market is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The growing influx of patients in critical care units and intensive care units has led hospitals to partner with tele-ICU providers to provide better treatment and patient care facilities. Furthermore, companies are collaborating with hospitals to obtain assistance in conducting pre-clinical and controlled clinical trials and achieve regulatory approval for their products such as critical care ventilators. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of critical care ventilators during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing focus toward non-invasive ventilation in critical care will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global critical care ventilators market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global critical care ventilators market: Growing focus toward non-invasive ventilation in critical care

Non-invasive ventilation is known for providing ventilatory support without using invasive artificial airways such as an endotracheal tube or tracheostomy tube. The use of this method of ventilation is increasing for acute and chronic respiratory problems in both home settings and critical care units, largely due to the development of nasal ventilation, which provides ventilatory assistance with convenience, comfort, safety, and at a lesser cost than invasive ventilation. Also, it has proved useful in patients with respiratory failure due to COPD exacerbations, acute cardiogenic pulmonary edema, or immunocompromised states. Thus, the positive response and effective use of these non-invasive ventilators for the critical care unit will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing focus on non-invasive ventilation in critical care, the growing number of OEMs, the expansion of product portfolio through new launches, and the growing need for critical care ventilators during chronic disease treatment and surgeries are some of the other major factors that will drive the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global critical care ventilators market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global critical care ventilators market by product (mounted ventilators and portable ventilators) and geographical regions (Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, ROW, and Asia respectively. However, during the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in the number of new product launches and an increase in the number of surgical cases.

