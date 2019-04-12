A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on the future of telecommunications: what to expectIn this article, Infiniti Research has uncovered some of the top telecommunication industry trends that have been sourced directly from our global experts in the telecommunication industry.

Companies in the telecommunication industry have seen the implementation of a considerable amount of technology decisions and software architectures in the past couple of years. In the next decade, telecommunication services providers will transform their enterprise systems and digital B2C channels into modern and agile platforms. These will provide employees in the telecommunication industry with analytics-driven operational decision-support capabilities and would deliver seamless back-end integration capabilities through microservices.

Telecommunication industry trends 2019

Predictive maintenance

AI-driven predictive analytics is playing a major role in helping companies in the telecommunication industry provide better services by utilizing data, sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to predict future results based on historical data. This means telecommunications companies can use data-driven insights to monitor the state of equipment, predict failure based on patterns, and proactively fix problems with communications hardware in customers' homes. These technologies are expected to underpin more strategic goals, such as creating new customer experiences and dealing efficiently with business demands in the long run.

Robotic process automation (RPA)

This technology allows telecom services providers to manage their back-office operations and the large volumes of repetitive and rules-based processes more easily. Telecommunication industry trends such as RPA frees employees from labor-intensive and time-consuming activities by streamlining processes including billing, data entry, workforce management, and order fulfillment.

Virtual assistants

Companies in the telecommunication industry have increasingly turned to virtual assistants to manage the massive number of support requests for installation, set up, troubleshooting and maintenance, which often overwhelm customer support centers. Companies in the telecommunication industry can use AI to implement self-service capabilities that instruct customers on how to install and operate their own devices.

Increased security measures

Last year there were several instances of security breach and hacking in the telecom industry. In 2019, holistic network security is expected to become more important than ever and encryption will transition from a niche play to a more pervasive technology.

