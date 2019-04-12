Sparta Capital Ltd.: Sparta Outfits its Highway Tractor Fleet with Emission Reducing/Energy Saving Technology

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV: SAY) (the "Corporation" or "Sparta") is sticking to its own mantra "Do What's Right" and is preparing for future fuel mixtures by outfitting ten of its operating highway vehicles with HydraGENTM Technology.

In a recent press release, dynaCERT (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT") announced that Sparta's Newport fleet of ten highway tractor trailers will soon run on dynaCERT's HydraGENTM Technology; a system designed to enhance combustion and track greenhouse gas emissions. This Canadian technology disassociates distilled water into its two base molecules of hydrogen (H2) & Oxygen (O2) gases, producing them on demand for injection into the combustion chamber of a diesel engine. The system was developed to reduce harmful emissions and provide significant savings on fuel.

"Our team is very familiar with the effects and benefits dynaCERT's HydraGENTM can provide; not only reducing emissions but enhancing fuel economy in the process," said John O'Bireck, President of Sparta. "As part of Sparta's overall strategy of looking to transform single-use plastics into useful alternative fuel mixtures and thus finding environmentally responsible places to deploy them, enhancing the combustion process with hydrogen becomes obvious. By combining the two complimentary fuels it is anticipated that we can drop our carbon footprint [for this fleet alone] by more than 700 tonnes/year. With HydraGEN's inherent ability to measure, track and present resulting changes in GHG emissions, we look forward to presenting our results as they become available," Mr. O'Bireck went on to say.

Recently, Sparta announced a Joint Venture with Pi.ECO Canada Ltd., to convert unsortable waste plastic into clean synthetic fuel, on an industrial scale. In addition, they are working with other Canadian technology to develop a decentralized model of converting small batches of single-use plastic into immediately useable fuels.

The HydraGENTM Technology will be installed within the next few weeks and it shouldn't be long before they are able to review the first emissions tracking report.

The makers of the HydraGENTM Technology are a Toronto based, internationally growing, energy company. Recently, dynaCERT won the Mining CleanTech Challenge in Denver. Their technology was deemed the best among a highly competitive field of entries that included companies from Canada, the United States and Israel.

About Sparta

Sparta Capital Ltd. is a company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly-traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY" Additional information is available on our website at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

