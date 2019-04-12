Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held at the company's office at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo, on Tuesday 7 May 2019 at 14:00 (CEST).
The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached.
All relevant documents can be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting
Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cell +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- Notice of AGM 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c5c28127-1ec0-43c6-a164-963481a4b9ba)
- Appendix 2 Notice of attendance AGM 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06ba326a-75ad-4383-908a-b9a74be850b0)
- Appendix 1 BoD report and Financial Statements 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/48092cbf-d0a2-4d0c-aedc-56b899e110ed)
- Appendix 3 and 4 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e89fde7c-b7f1-4444-8e5f-987baa9eef95)