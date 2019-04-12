sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,898 Euro		+0,043
+1,12 %
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,864
3,901
16:51
3,863
3,904
16:51
12.04.2019 | 16:05
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held at the company's office at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo, on Tuesday 7 May 2019 at 14:00 (CEST).

The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached.

All relevant documents can be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cell +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Notice of AGM 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c5c28127-1ec0-43c6-a164-963481a4b9ba)
  • Appendix 2 Notice of attendance AGM 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06ba326a-75ad-4383-908a-b9a74be850b0)
  • Appendix 1 BoD report and Financial Statements 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/48092cbf-d0a2-4d0c-aedc-56b899e110ed)
  • Appendix 3 and 4 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e89fde7c-b7f1-4444-8e5f-987baa9eef95)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)