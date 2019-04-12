Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held at the company's office at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo, on Tuesday 7 May 2019 at 14:00 (CEST).

The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached.

All relevant documents can be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cell +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments