The "Cement Mixer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cement mixer market was worth US$ 14.1 Billion in 2018. According to the publisher, the market is expected to reach US$ 22.9 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.

Mixing of cement by hand requires intense manual effort and consumes time. On the other hand, the utilization of cement mixer at construction sites not only saves time and labor but also minimizes the formation of cement lumps. Using these mixers enhances the output of the workers and results in a relatively economical and productive process. As a result, there has been a growing trend of equipment rental and leasing across smaller firms.

Apart from this, the escalating population and rapid urbanization are leading to an increase in the construction of residential as well as commercial infrastructures. This coupled with the development of smart cities across the globe is providing impetus to the growth of the market. Additionally, rising government spending on public infrastructure development is also bolstering the sales of cement mixers across the globe.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global cement mixer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global cement mixer industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cement mixer industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cement mixer industry?

What is the structure of the global cement mixer industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cement mixer industry?

What are the profit margins in the global cement mixer industry?

Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cement Mixer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-User

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Diesel Mixer

6.2 Twin Shaft Mixer

6.3 Tilting Mixer

6.4 Non-Tilting Mixer

7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Industrial

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.2 North America

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America

9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Caterpillar

13.3.2 Liebherr-International AG

13.3.3 SANY Group

13.3.4 Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.5 Henan Sanq Group Machinery Co. Ltd.

13.3.6 Lino Sella World

13.3.7 Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

13.3.8 Terex Corporation

13.3.9 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science Technology Co. Ltd.

