The global citrus oils market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of natural ingredient-based products. The demand for natural products and the growing awareness of the benefits associated with natural ingredients is driving the demand for citrus oils. Manufacturers in the food and beverages sector have started replacing flavors and other artificial ingredients with natural ones. This is spurring the demand for citrus oils, as they have antimicrobial, antioxidant, antiseptic, antibacterial, weight loss-aiding, uplifting, diuretic, and right brain-stimulating properties. The demand for natural ingredients in food products has increased rapidly in the recent years and are being used in a wide range of food and beverages, such as dairy products, bakery products, and other beverages, thereby driving the growth of the overall global market.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for aromatherapy will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global citrus oils market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global citrus oils market: Rising demand for aromatherapy

The growing preference for aromatherapy is also increasing the demand for citrus oils as it involves the use of essential oils including citrus oils. Citrus oils can be aromatically inhaled by people to reduce anxiety, ease depression, and other health problems. Aromatherapy also helps in boosting energy levels, eliminating headaches, inducing sleep, strengthening the immune system, improving digestion, and increasing circulation. The growth of the global aromatherapy market will have a direct impact on the growth of the global citrus oils market.

Moreover, citrus oils such as lemon oil and sweet orange oil have been found to have anxiety-inhibiting properties in people. For instance, orange oil is said to create a happy, relaxed feeling, and works as a mood enhancer. These properties enable the use of orange oil in aromatherapy. Such benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the rising demand for aromatherapy, the wide range of applications of citrus oils in various industries such as food and beverage, medical and cosmetic, air fresheners, and perfumes is another major factor that is expected to boost the growth of the global citrus oils market. Besides these industries, citrus oils are also being used for cleaning metal surfaces, kitchen utensils, and clothes. Therefore, with many such applications, the demand for citrus oils is expected to rise significantly in the coming years," says an analyst at Technavio.

Global citrus oils market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global citrus oils market by application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth because of the entry of new players into the market as well as the introduction of products with citrus oils to meet the rising demand from consumers.

