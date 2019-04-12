Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global commercial airport lighting market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This global commercial airport lighting market analysis report segments the market by product (LED lighting and non-LED lighting) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005263/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial airport lighting market from 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global commercial airport lighting market size will grow by almost USD 233.27 million during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of nearly 8%. Smart lighting is backed with a programmed software that automates the intensity and duration of lighting based on several conditions. It has been introduced in airports to improve safety features and reduce energy consumption. Smart lighting monitoring systems have been deployed in airports that integrate airfield lighting, airfield surveillance, and aircraft tracking systems. This enables the guide aircraft to use the fast and safe method around the airfield by achieving optimum aircraft routing resulting in increased airfield safety. Recently, Honeywell International started a multi-year project to install airfield lighting control and monitoring system in Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. The project will improve the aircraft movement capacity and increase operational safety at the airport. The trend of adopting smart airfield lighting monitoring systems will augment the growth of the global commercial airport lighting market over the forecast period.

Request for a free sample and get illustrations, table of contents, list of exhibits, and example pages from this report

Low operating and maintenance cost of LED airport lighting

LED lights have lower voltages, consume less power, and are resistant to vibration. LEDs are widely used in many places in the airport like runways, terminals, parking lots, and airport aprons. LEDs are increasingly adopted as they are more durable and energy-efficient when compared to traditional lighting sources. They are also easy to operate and require less maintenance. The high penetration rate of LED lightings in commercial airports is one of the key drivers to the growth of the market.

"APAC will see faster growth in the commercial airports market. The Chinese Government is planning to construct new airports and expand existing airports. The country will also be hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This is expected to prompt airport operators to upgrade their infrastructure. MEA has many upcoming new and renovation airport projects. This is because the Middle East airports serve as connecting points for many international flights. These factors will positively drive the growth of the global commercial airports lighting market during the forecast period," says an analyst at Technavio.

Kempegowda International Airport in India is the country's first airport to install LED-powered runway. The airport uses SafeLED by ADB SAFEGATE for lighting across the runway. Changi Airport in Singapore has also installed the latest energy saving, and environment-friendly products like airfield lighting (AFL) LED technology. Such developments among airports across the globe will boost commercial airport lighting market growth over the forecast period.

View snapshot of the report for a more detailed overview of the market and the segmentation covered in this report

This global commercial airport lighting market industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several commercial airport lighting manufacturers including

Astronics Corporation

atg airports limited.

Carmanah Technologies Corp.

Eaton

Signify Holding

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Please contact our media team at media@technavio.comformore information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005263/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com