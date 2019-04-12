Radweb Unveil New property Inspection App for Short-term Lettings & Holiday Lets

PORTSMOUTH, England, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Host Inspect paves the way for short-term landlords to sufficiently report on all lets - no matter how long the stay. Powered by leading residential property reporting app InventoryBase, Host Inspect makes protecting your short-term stay property easier than ever before.

With the short-term lettings industry growing a rapid rate, many short-term landlords have utilised residential letting services to fill the gap - with many not even carrying out appropriate property audits or check in processes. Host Inspect is specifically tailored to provide the perfect platform to document and protect your property.

In a world where evidence is vital for protecting both guest and host, the new app provides easy to use, paperless checklist and report functions, available on smartphones and tablets. Complete professional reports upon check-in, or weekly and monthly reports - protect yourself, your belongings and be on-top of any issues as soon as they arise.

The app is currently used by world renowned short stay providers such as Airbnb, Luxury Retreats & more.

Steve Rad, Managing Director said:

"Having carried out a lot of research around short-stay lettings, we're really excited to be introducing a well needed, affordable and easy to use product into the market. The feedback received so far has been great and we look forward to developing more features to make Host Inspect bigger and better as the market continues to grow"

If you're looking for a reporting solution for your short stay property, book a personal demonstration with our team or start your free trial here.

About Host Inspect

Host Inspect, part of Radweb Ltd, is a short stay property inspection platform for Hosts, Landlords & Property Management Companies.

Host Inspect enables hosts & property managers to manage the check-in, check-out and property audit of short stay properties on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

From checklists, to audits and capturing digital signatures in-app - the software provides the complete package for any host.

Representatives from Host Inspect are available for media interviews and speaking opportunities.

For more information on Host Inspect or to arrange a demonstration contact:

Laura West, Radweb Ltd

Email: laura@radweb.co.uk