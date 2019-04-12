sprite-preloader
Edam Funding One Limited Publishes Annual Financial Statements

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Financial Statements as of 31 December 2018 together with its Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.

The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky.

For further information please contact:
Name: EDAM Funding One Limited
Address: c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093
Postal code: KY1-1102
City: George Town
Country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Phone number: +345-945-7099
Fax number: +345-945-7100
E-mail: cayman@maplesfs.com


© 2019 PR Newswire