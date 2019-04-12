Belden, Check Point and Cisco Systems Listed as Visionary Leaders by 360Quadrants for Industrial Control Systems Security

PUNE, India, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants powered by MarketsandMarkets, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced insights has released a quadrant on Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The first release of the quadrant has Belden, Check Point Software Technologies, and Cisco Systems sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months, and the position of vendors will reflect how buyers, industry experts, and other vendors rate them on different parameters

Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants states Industrial Control Systems Security as the ability of organizations to secure their automation processes and related critical information from cyber intrusions for uninterrupted and sustained productivity of utilities, grids, transportation systems, and manufacturing plants. 360Quadrants covers 100+ companies in the Industrial Control Systems Security space and places the top 50 of them in a quadrant depending on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies are categorized into Visionary Leaders, Dynamic Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Innovators.

360Quadrants recognizes ABB, Belden, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, GE, Honeywell, McAfee, and Siemens as Visionary Leaders; Kaspersky Lab, Bayshore Networks, Indegy, Nozomi Networks, Schneider Electric, and Symantec as Innovators; FireEye, IBM, Raytheon, Rockwell Automation, and Trend Micro as Dynamic Differentiators; and BAE Systems, Carbon Black, CyberArk, Claroty, and SecurityMatters as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions comparisons between vendors.

Methodology

The used to rank Industrial Control Systems Security companies involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 50 key vendors were shortlisted on the basis of their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized post research. After the ratings were finalized, each vendor was placed in respective quadrants based on their score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants essentially compares companies in emerging technologies on 100+ critical parameters. Each company is reviewed by 4 stakeholders-buyers, industry experts, other vendors, and MarketsandMarkets analysts-to make it unbiased. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions. Buyers get to personalize their quadrant against their specific needs. The combined insights from peers, analysts, experts, and vendors cut the bias and helps the buyer find the best fit solution. Vendors get to position themselves to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their personal brand and increase their thought leadership. The 360Quadrants platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Application Modernization services, AI in Fintech solutions, and Predictive Analytics Software.

Contact:

Mr. Manoj Singhvi

manoj.singhvi@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Research Private Ltd.

Tower B5, office 101, Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune - 411013, India

Phone: +1-888-600-6441