The German panel maker said the new factory, which will add to its 525 MW facility in China, will expand its production capacity to 1 GW. With plans in the pipeline to enter the PV project business, that figure could rise to 2 GW by the end of next year.German solar module manufacturer AE Solar GmbH will open its new panel manufacturing facility in Kutaisi, Georgia this month, business development manager Shokhrukh Baratov told pv magazine. The factory is being equipped with fully automated production lines provided mainly by an undisclosed Chinese equipment supplier, and will have an annual capacity ...

