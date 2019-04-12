Due to split in underlying instrument Avanza Bank Holding AB, warrants with Avanza Bank Holding AB as underlying instrument will be recalculated. The adjustment will be effective as from April 15, 2019. Please see the attached file for information about the new terms and conditions for these warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=719398