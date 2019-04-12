sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,98 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 888815 ISIN: SE0000170110 Ticker-Symbol: 1JJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB38,980,00 %