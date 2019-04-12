Norsk Hydro: Hydro announces new date for Q1 reporting

Hydro announces that the new date for Q1 2019 reporting will be June 5, 2019. The original date was April 30.

The delayed Q1 2019 reporting date is a result of the previously communicated cyber attack, impacting the availability of certain systems and data to produce the quarterly report.

The revised date is conditional upon the planned timeline for restoring operational and reporting systems.

Investor contact

Stian Hasle

+47 97736022

Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act