Avenir LNG Agrees to Cancel Newbuilding Order with Keppel Singmarine

LONDON, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenir LNG Ltd (N-OTC: Avenir) today announced that it has agreed with Keppel Singmarine to cancel the options to build its 3rd and 4th 7,500 cbm LNG carriers at Keppel Nantong.



Avenir is scheduled to receive delivery of two 7,500 cbm LNGC's, already on order, from Keppel Singmarine in December 2019 and March 2020.

About Avenir LNG Ltd.

Avenir LNG Limited is a Bermuda registered company established for the purpose of developing the small scale global LNG market by sourcing, shipping, storing and distributing LNG to the end customer in areas of stranded demand.