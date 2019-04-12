sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,259 Euro		-0,041
-0,94 %
WKN: A0ML07 ISIN: SG1U68934629 Ticker-Symbol: KEP1 
Aktie:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,291
4,418
18:06
4,266
4,392
18:07
12.04.2019 | 17:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Avenir LNG Agrees to Cancel Newbuilding Order with Keppel Singmarine

LONDON, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenir LNG Ltd (N-OTC: Avenir) today announced that it has agreed with Keppel Singmarine to cancel the options to build its 3rd and 4th 7,500 cbm LNG carriers at Keppel Nantong.

Avenir is scheduled to receive delivery of two 7,500 cbm LNGC's, already on order, from Keppel Singmarine in December 2019 and March 2020.

About Avenir LNG Ltd.
Avenir LNG Limited is a Bermuda registered company established for the purpose of developing the small scale global LNG market by sourcing, shipping, storing and distributing LNG to the end customer in areas of stranded demand.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)