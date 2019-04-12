Sasol Officially Opens Another Coal Mine, Sustaining Jobs

JOHANNESBURG, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol has officially opened yet another colliery in its host province of Mpumalanga, where it beneficiates coal into high value fuel and chemical products at world scale.

Meaning 'success' in isiZulu, Impumelelo is one of three world-class mines Sasol has constructed in the last decade as part of its R14 billion mine replacement programme and includes Thubelisha and Shondoni. The inauguration was attended by Minerals Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

With an investment of R5, 6 billion, Impumelelo will have the capacity to produce 10,5 million tons per annum. The colliery currently employs 1760 people, most of them from nearby communities in Mpumalanga.

"In addition to sustaining some 4000 jobs, the new mines are critical to securing coal supply to Sasol Secunda Synfuels Operations up to at least 2050," said Sasol Joint President and CEO Bongani Nqwababa.

A unique feature of the mines is the investment in technologically-advanced measures that Sasol has made to ensure the safety of its employees as well as the environment.

"These include Proximity Detection Systems on our production electrical trackless machines, which warn and eventually stop the machine from operating when a person is too close," said Nqwababa.

Another technology measure that the mines have is an electronic trigger LED flickering light system to enhance the underground safety precautions. This system visually draws miners' attention when there is movement in the roof. Other investments are in a variety of noise reduction technologies.

Sasol's mining business, which falls under its upstream portfolio, is the third largest producer of coal in South Africa with an output of some 40 million tons per annum. The business contributes 13% to Sasol's earnings and is integral to the global integrated chemicals and Energy Company's long-term sustainability.

About Sasol:

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company. Through our talented people, we safely and sustainably create superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. We integrated sophisticated technologies in world-scale operating facilities to produce and commercialise commodity and specialised chemicals, gaseous and liquid fuels, and lower-carbon electricity.

