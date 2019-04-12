Ian Bickley nominated to join Natura &Co's Board of Directors

SAO PAULO, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co is pleased to announce that Ian Bickley has been elected to its Board of Directors. Mr. Bickley's nomination as a Board member was approved during today's Annual General and Extraordinary General Meeting.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Natura &Co. board at such an exciting time in their evolution. I look forward to supporting the global omnichannel expansion of their distinctive brands as they continue to build their leadership position in the beauty industry as a company that cares about a sustainable environment and society," declared Mr. Bickley.

Ian Bickley brings to Natura &Co's Board more than 25 years of global omnichannel and brand building experience. He worked at the US accessible luxury brand Coach, where he was an important architect in the development and execution of its international businesses, through direct retail, wholesale and distributor-run businesses. He has also overseen the development of all new and emerging markets globally for the brand.



Mr. Bickley joined Coach in 1993 as Director of Planning and International Operations, and went on to lead the development of the Japanese business two years later. In 1997, he moved to Tokyo as Vice President of Coach's Japanese operations and went on to become President of Coach Japan, Inc. quadrupling the business by 2006.



From July 2017 to December 2018, he held the position of President for Global Business Development and Strategic Alliances of the Tapestry group (formerly Coach Inc.), which has brought together the Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach brands as part of one global lifestyle and accessories group. Mr. Bickley also serves as a Member of the Board of Crocs, the US footwear company, advising them on their global omnichannel expansion and brand building strategy, with a special focus on Asian markets.



Prior to joining Coach, Bickley was COO of German fashion manufacturer Quick Response GmbH. He also worked for LEK Partnership, a strategic consultancy firm based in Munich. Mr. Bickley holds a degree in Economics from Harvard.



"Ian has a privileged view of the consumer goods industry. His strategic vision, and deep knowledge of the dynamics of Asian markets, will contribute greatly to solutions that will drive Natura &Co's different businesses," said Roberto Marques, CEO of Natura &Co.

About Natura &Co

A result of the union between Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop, Natura &Co is a global purpose driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group. Natura &Co posted net revenues of R$ 13.4 billion in 2018. The three companies that form the group are committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact. Founded in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational in the cosmetics and personal care segment, leader in direct sales. Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand that seeks to make a positive difference in the world. The Australian beauty brand Aesop was established in 1987 with a quest to create a range of superlative products for skin, hair and the body.

