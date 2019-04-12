Popular online casino brand launches Easter mini-game that sees players collect eggs to unlock special bonuses

At Golden Euro Casino, one of the most established and trusted online casinos in the world, players won't have to go on the hunt for eggs this Easter. Instead, they will be falling from the sky and cracking open to deliver a range of generous bonuses.

Players simply visit the special Easter Eggs-treme landing page where they must help the Easter Bunny catch at least five eggs within 25 seconds in order to win a prize. Players move the bunny from side to side to catch as many eggs in the basket as possible.

The more eggs they catch the better the bonus they receive. Bonuses include:

Deposit bonus offer

Free spins

The bonuses can be claimed on different Easter-themed games including Henhouse, Enchanted Garden 2, Builder Beaver and Cubee.

The promotion runs from 11th April to 22nd April and there is a total of 15 bonuses up for grabs which means players can take part in the game several times and still win a different offer.

Adrian Berger from Golden Euro Casino, said: "Easter is usually the time when people have to hunt down chocolate eggs, but here at Golden Euro Casino they fall from the sky!

"Our Easter game is really fun and also gives players the chance to crack open some incredible bonuses. It really is egg-cellent!"

*** ENDS ***

Editor's notes:

About Golden Euro Casino:

https://www.goldeneuro.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005396/en/

Contacts:

GameOn Marketing Ltd

Sarah Blackburn Director GameOn

0034628499459