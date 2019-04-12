sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,104 Euro		-0,002
-2,08 %
WKN: A2DYQG ISIN: SE0010415281 Ticker-Symbol: XTL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANOTO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANOTO GROUP AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,102
0,181
19:35
12.04.2019 | 19:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Anoto Group AB (publ) publishes its Annual Report for 2018

Stockholm, April 12, 2019 - Anoto Group AB. A digital version of the Annual Report is also attached to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.comor email ir@anoto.com
Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:30 CET on 12 April 2019.

About Anoto

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto's four solutions: C.AI - the world's first AI solution for offline education; ACE - Anoto's new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA - Anoto's secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson - Anoto's biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachments

  • 190412 Anoto publishes its Annual Report for 2018_Press Release_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5be16af6-ea98-432c-845a-cb73911fc734)
  • Sluto¨versatt 2018 Annual Report_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/43ed7e16-ff10-4593-b026-55a3b3681fe6)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)