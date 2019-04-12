The "Portugal PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a deep insight into the Portugal PVC pipes market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key application areas, major market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, manufacturing process, etc.

One of the major factors stimulating the growth of the PVC pipes market in Portugal is the revival of the construction industry owing to the improving economic growth in the region.

Apart from this, the manufacturers are also focusing on developing value-added products, improving technologies and expanding businesses. This is further projected to enhance the growth prospects of the market.

Moreover, the various benefits offered by these pipes, such as high tensile strength, resistance to chemicals, easy installation, cost-effectiveness, low maintenance cost and elimination of welding, are helping in expanding their demand.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as rigid and flexible PVC pipes. Currently, rigid PVC pipes dominate the market, holding the majority of the share.

On the basis of application, construction sector represents the largest segment, followed by water distribution, agriculture and others.

Key Questions Answered

How has the Portugal PVC pipes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key types of PVC pipes in Portugal?

What are the key applications of PVC pipes in Portugal?

What are the price trends of PVC pipes in Portugal?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the PVC pipes industry in Portugal?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Portugal PVC pipes industry?

What is the structure of the PVC pipes industry in Portugal and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the PVC pipes industry in Portugal?

How are PVC pipes manufactured?

What are the raw material requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the land and construction requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the machinery requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the manpower requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the utility requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the packaging requirements for PVC pipes?

Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Europe PVC Pipes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

6 Portugal PVC Pipes Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Price Analysis

6.4 Market Breakup by Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Key success and Risk Factors

7 Market Performance by Type

7.1 Rigid PVC Pipes

7.2 Flexible PVC Pipes

8 Market Performance by Application

8.1 Construction

8.2 Water Distribution

8.3 Agriculture

8.4 Others

9 Import and Export

9.1 Imports

9.2 Exports

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

11 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Requirements for Setting Up a PVC Pipes Manufacturing Plant

12.1 Land Requirements

12.2 Construction Requirements

12.3 Machinery Requirements

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements

12.8 Transportation Requirements

12.9 Utilities Requirements

12.10 Manpower Requirements

13 Profiles of Key Players

13.1 Politejo

13.2 Adequa Water Solutions

13.3 Fersil

13.4 Plimat

