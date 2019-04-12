inCruises International Announces Innovative Joint Venture with RTCLab To Redefine the Cruise Travel and Direct Selling Industries

Joint Venture will provide inCruises Partners from over 170 countries with a branded, customized innovative RTCLab suite of real-time communication and collaboration solutions

Innovative technology offering will advance the inCruises strategic initiative of redefining two high-growth industries. 30 million people will go on cruise vacations in 2019. More than 107 million people are involved in Direct Selling globally.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inCruises International , the world's largest cruise membership club, today announced the establishment of a joint venture with RTCLab to redefine the cruise travel experience and direct selling industries for Independent Partners from over 170 countries around the world.

The joint venture will leverage RTCLab's proprietary and innovative Archiebot software to equip inCruises Partners with the most innovative real-time communication and collaboration solutions in the marketplace.

inCruises exclusive Video Collaboration solution called "Connect" will empower the inCruises community to interact through a cloud solution using encrypted HD video that is 100% browser based. Presenters and participants are able to see each other's video stream, share their screens, chat and collaborate on documents, much like similar tools available today. Connect has been seamlessly integrated into the inCruises Partner's back offices making it simple to access and completely branded. All of this is an industry first.

"Connect allows us to enhance our global training and communication performance as we strive to make amazing cruise vacations affordable and profitable for 1 million families this year. It's exciting that development is underway to allow up to 10,000 participants in each meeting room for large-scale online presentations. We are grateful this leading-edge technology will help us continue to shape our company's future and growth in the coming years," said President and Chief Operations Officer, Frank J. Codina.

"inCruises has proven themselves to be a world-class company on a noble mission to enrich the lives of people around the world. RTCLab is beyond excited to be partnering with the inCruises management team and community and we are committed to this joint venture for the long-term," said RTCLab Founder and CEO, Christopher Milkowski.

This joint venture positions inCruises with an industry-leading technology advantage that will empower Partners from around the world to share the compelling inCruises value proposition and to effectively build, teach, train, inspire and lead their global organizations.

"As an enterprise solutions provider, RTCLab knows how viable and powerful the Direct Selling model is and can be. I have deep experience and roots within this global industry and inCruises is an innovative, dynamic and fast-growing global company. I have known inCruises CEO Michael Hutchison for many years, and I trust his leadership. We selected inCruises as THE global company for this joint venture and could not be more proud or excited about our future together," said Jeff Hooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for RTCLab.

The RTCLab powered Video Connect solution is now available to inCruises Partners in all countries around the world.

About inCruises International

Since 2015, inCruises International has become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in over 178 countries. inCruises is making a difference in the lives of Members and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team.