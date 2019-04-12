NinjaRMM Taps Former TeamViewer Executive Andre Schindler to Head Strategic EMEA Expansion

BERLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaRMM , the company transforming IT management with its powerful, easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, is strengthening its push into the EMEA market with the appointment of Andre Schindler as General Manager and VP Strategic Partnerships. Previously, Schindler was a 10-year veteran at TeamViewer, where he was Head of Sales for North and South America and subsequently Director of Business Development and Partnerships.

The company's expansion into Europe comes at a time when the EMEA market for IT services software is rapidly growing, and expected to surpass €1.1 billion by 2024. With its focus on providing IT services providers with the robust functionality and seamless integrations necessary to manage more clients more efficiently, Schindler believes NinjaRMM is uniquely positioned to succeed in the market. "The combination of rich features and an amazing user experience makes NinjaRMM a clear choice to establish itself as a leader in the market," Schindler said. "I'm extremely excited to be building out the team responsible for accomplishing that."

NinjaRMM's EMEA operations are based out of Berlin, where Schindler says a concentrated pool of top multi-lingual tech talent will be another one of the company's advantages. "Berlin is at the epicenter of innovation and technology growth in Europe," Schindler said. "By basing our operations here we are putting ourselves in a position to tap into that energy and make our own contributes to the community, as well."

"Growing our presence in the EMEA market is an important strategic opportunity for NinjaRMM," said NinjaRMM CEO Sal Sferlazza. "Andre's leadership is critical to our efforts there, and his proven track record of launching successful international programs and partnerships will play a vital role in our team's ability to capitalize on the EMEA market's rapidly increasing demand for RMM software."

About NinjaRMM

NinjaRMM is an all-in-one remote monitoring and management platform that combines powerful, time-saving functionality with an intuitive, easy-to-use UI that MSPs and IT pros actually love to use. NinjaRMM increases business efficiency by combining monitoring, alerting, patching, antivirus, backup, and IT automation all within a single pane of glass. Learn more by visiting www.ninjarmm.com or signing up for a free trial .

