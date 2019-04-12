Red Pine Petroleum Ltd.: Red Pine Announces Changes to Board and Management

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / Red Pine Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: RPN) (the "Company") today announced that Paul Chung and Ming Sheng have resigned as directors and, respectively, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company. The Company has appointed Michael Lerner as Chief Executive Officer and director, and Matthew Fish as Chief Financial Officer to manage the affairs of the Company. The Company wishes to Mr. Chung and Mr. Sheng for their service over the years.

Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become more involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of public companies including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc., Navasota Resources and Randsburg International Gold Corp. where he has helped to rehabilitate these companies.

Mr. Fish is a practicing securities and corporate litigation lawyer focused on technology and resource issuers. He has extensive experience with respect to public companies, capital markets and other facets fundamental to the natural resources sector. He acts as director and general counsel for other privately held companies and was called to the Ontario Bar in 2012.

