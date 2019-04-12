Valentine Mark Corporation: VTMC Latest Devevopments Dated: 04-12-2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / Valentine Mark Corporation (OTC Pink: VTMC) is seeking interest in a new business area of trading Electronics and also Precious Metals Industry.

VTMC is also growing its trading business and looking to expand with having its own warehouse facilities in New York Area. VTMC is also seeking to get some funding for its growing trading business and Real Estate division. Company plans to get some more talent and expert advisor to develop its new divisions . Company is also looking to apply for an offering document to invite new capital for expansion. Company is planning to hire industry experts to expand its patented products division also.

VTMC is optimistic to see new growth in 2019-20 and CEO Deepak kavadia has shown confidence in the company new ventures.

Valentine Mark Corp is traded as OTC Pink sheet under symbol: VTMC

http://www.vtmc.us/

https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/vtmc/profile

CONTACT:

Tel: 212-575-6104

SOURCE: Valentine Mark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541890/VTMC-Latest-Devevopments-Dated-04-12-2019