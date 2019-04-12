sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.04.2019 | 22:32
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Valentine Mark Corporation: VTMC Latest Devevopments Dated: 04-12-2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / Valentine Mark Corporation (OTC Pink: VTMC) is seeking interest in a new business area of trading Electronics and also Precious Metals Industry.

VTMC is also growing its trading business and looking to expand with having its own warehouse facilities in New York Area. VTMC is also seeking to get some funding for its growing trading business and Real Estate division. Company plans to get some more talent and expert advisor to develop its new divisions . Company is also looking to apply for an offering document to invite new capital for expansion. Company is planning to hire industry experts to expand its patented products division also.

VTMC is optimistic to see new growth in 2019-20 and CEO Deepak kavadia has shown confidence in the company new ventures.

Valentine Mark Corp is traded as OTC Pink sheet under symbol: VTMC

http://www.vtmc.us/

https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/vtmc/profile

CONTACT:

Tel: 212-575-6104

SOURCE: Valentine Mark Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/541890/VTMC-Latest-Devevopments-Dated-04-12-2019


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE