Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2019) - Effective April 12, 2019, Buckingham Group Limited ("BGL"), a company controlled by Mr. Michael Kraft, sold 5,873,503 common shares (the "Sold Shares") in the capital of the Majesta Minerals Inc. (the "Corporation") in a number of private transactions. The Sold Shares represent approximately 42.21% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation on an undiluted basis and were sold at a price of approximately $0.002479 per Sold Share for total consideration of $145,580 (the "Transactions").

Prior to the Transactions, BGL held 5,873,503 Common Shares and 250,000 Options of the Corporation representing approximately 42.21% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation on an undiluted basis.

Following the Transactions, Mr. Kraft no longer owns any securities of the Corporation.

