Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2019) - Majesta Minerals Inc. (the "Company") announces that Michael Kraft has resigned from the Board of Directors (the "Board") in order to focus on other priorities.

In his place the Company has appointed Barry Polisuk to the Board. Mr. Polisuk is a graduate of McGill University and University of Ottawa Law Schools, having obtained an LL.B. cum laude and a Quebec Civil Law Degree. Mr. Polisuk was called to the bar in 1988. He has been with Garfinkle, Biderman LLP since 1995 and became a partner in 1997. Mr. Polisuk is a corporate and commercial lawyer, focused on financings, corporate and commercial work, including securities. He has served on the boards of several publicly traded companies including, Richards Oil & Gas Limited, Arehada Mining Limited (formerly Dragon Capital Corporation) and iSign Media Solutions Inc. (formerly Corbal Capital Corp.). He has served as the Corporate Secretary of Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp. and of Solid Gold Resources Corp. and President of Danbel Ventures Inc. Mr. Polisuk is currently a director and Corporate Secretary of Nurcapital Corporation Ltd. and a director and Chairman of Canntab Therapeutics Ltd.

Finally, the Company announces that effective April 12, 2019 it has granted an aggregate of 250,000 options (the "Options") to Mr. Polisuk for acting on the board of directors of the Company. The Options entitle the holder to purchase up to 250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share and expiring on November 12, 2021.

