Green Retreats Garden Room Showroom Expands Outdoors

Green Retreats is proud to announce the expansion of the UK's largest indoor garden room showroom by venturing into the great outdoors.

AYLESBURY, England, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Already boasting a sizeable indoor garden room showroom, Green Retreats will now open their fresh, outdoor showroom to the public. The outdoor expansion was decided upon in order to provide a year-round memorable viewing experience for all customers. The outdoor showroom features additional fully-furnished garden buildings for a comfortable viewing experience as if they were the customers own. The outdoor space was designed and laid out with the utmost attention to detail, and gives customers an authentic, first-hand experience that allows them to explore the range of products as if they were in their own back garden. Additionally, the expansion made room for an outdoor children's play area, perfect for outdoor enjoyment.

Based in the stunning countryside in Buckinghamshire, you can find the showroom at Westcott, just around the corner from Bicester or Aylesbury. To coincide with the opening of the new outdoor showroom, Green Retreats will also be celebrating the launch of their latest product addition; The Annex, a range of fully liveable garden annexe buildings. To commemorate both occasions, between the 15th to the 22nd April, Green Retreats will be welcoming all visitors to the showroom with a gift of £500 off The Annex range. As well as this, there will be a fun-filled Easter egg hunt to entertain children in an Easter-themed day of entertainment. This spring celebration was put into place in order to give customers the opportunity to get an exclusive view of the new outdoor showroom, whilst abolishing the glimmering feeling of winter, and making room for spring fever to flourish!

You can find more details of the Green Retreats outdoor expansion event on the blog page of their website: greenretreats.co.uk. Green Retreats would like to share this celebratory experience with as many people as possible, therefore if you would like to attend, please visit Green Retreats at Westcott Venture Park between the dates of April 15th to the 22nd. You can find full address details on the website, or visit the Green Retreats Facebook page to find out how you can get involved.

Images & Videos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/nsej0gpcxt03mew/AABqgkbeh5VfxFfQcHcN2pCta?dl=0

Contact:James Fox, Marketing Manager, +44(0)1296-653066