Dealmoon Earns Top Two Golden Link Awards At Rakuten's 2019 Dealmaker London Gala

LONDON, April 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 3, 2019 at Rakuten Marketing's DealMaker London 2019 conference, the Dealmoon UK office came away with two of the affiliate industry's most coveted awards.

Equivalent to the Academy Awards "Best Actress" and "Best Actor" awards, Dealmoon, known as the matchmaker connecting global luxury brands with Chinese millennial shoppers, was bestowed with the "Best Advertiser & Publisher Collaboration" with Harvey Nichols and "Advertiser's Choice Golden Link" awards. Dealmoon's UK Director of Client Partnerships, James Coggles, accepted the awards.

Dealmoon won the "Best Advertiser & Publisher Collaboration Golden Link" award for their year-long campaign with Harvey Nichols for Singles' Day. Along with early access, Dealmoon offered their audience an exclusive discount site-wide. "The Advertisers Choice Golden Link" acknowledged Dealmoon UK as advertiser's most valued publisher. Known to change the landscape of advertising for brands, Dealmoon UK was voted out of a pool of over 500 candidates.

"With offices based in the United States and more than 10 regional operations throughout the world, Dealmoon's UK branch only opened in 2017," said Co-Founder and CMO, Jennifer Wang. "We just had our 10th year celebration for the US site. And while the UK site was only launched 2 years ago, this acknowledgement demonstrates the growing strength of the Chinese luxury loving millennials in the UK as well as the EU area."

Dealmoon.com is a brand connector to reach luxury-focused Chinese-American millennial shoppers. With a ubiquitous brand reputation among shoppers of Chinese descent, Dealmoon is the #1 shopping advisory site for this demographic who are projected to consume 44% of the world's luxury product inventory by 2025. Specifically, Dealmoon provides exclusive luxury launches and deals to 17.6M monthly clicks, 20M social followers and the mobile app has been downloaded over 3M times. Since its inception in 2009, brands have sold over $1B through the platform, and Dealmoon is credited with bringing the formerly Chinese-only online shopping day, Singles' Day, to North America's luxury retailers. Dealmoon has been featured in TIME magazine, NASDAQ, Luxury Daily and Internet Retailer and has offices throughout the U.S. and China. For more information, visit www.Dealmoon.com .

